12595 Camino Vuelo

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful single family home with 3 beds - 2 1/2 baths available in 55+ Oaks North community of Rancho Bernardo. - - Community Pool & Jacuzzi, Golfing, Club House with Tennis

- Beautiful backyard view in the golf course

- Appliances Include: Stove top, Oven, Microwave and Refrigerator

- Spacious family & dining room

- Fireplace

- New Paint and Carpet

- 2 Car Garage

- Laundry Room

- Tenant Pays All Utilities and Maintains Yard



Terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 Per Adult

Must Have Gross Income of 3 Times The Rent, Good Credit, and Good Rental History to Qualify



Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483375)