12595 Camino Vuelo
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

12595 Camino Vuelo

12595 Camino Vuelo · No Longer Available
Location

12595 Camino Vuelo, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single family home with 3 beds - 2 1/2 baths available in 55+ Oaks North community of Rancho Bernardo. - - Community Pool & Jacuzzi, Golfing, Club House with Tennis
- Beautiful backyard view in the golf course
- Appliances Include: Stove top, Oven, Microwave and Refrigerator
- Spacious family & dining room
- Fireplace
- New Paint and Carpet
- 2 Car Garage
- Laundry Room
- Tenant Pays All Utilities and Maintains Yard

Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 Per Adult
Must Have Gross Income of 3 Times The Rent, Good Credit, and Good Rental History to Qualify

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12595 Camino Vuelo have any available units?
12595 Camino Vuelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12595 Camino Vuelo have?
Some of 12595 Camino Vuelo's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12595 Camino Vuelo currently offering any rent specials?
12595 Camino Vuelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12595 Camino Vuelo pet-friendly?
No, 12595 Camino Vuelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12595 Camino Vuelo offer parking?
Yes, 12595 Camino Vuelo offers parking.
Does 12595 Camino Vuelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12595 Camino Vuelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12595 Camino Vuelo have a pool?
Yes, 12595 Camino Vuelo has a pool.
Does 12595 Camino Vuelo have accessible units?
No, 12595 Camino Vuelo does not have accessible units.
Does 12595 Camino Vuelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 12595 Camino Vuelo does not have units with dishwashers.

