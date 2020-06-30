12595 Camino Vuelo

Amenities
Beautiful single family home with 3 beds - 2 1/2 baths available in 55+ Oaks North community of Rancho Bernardo. - - Community Pool & Jacuzzi, Golfing, Club House with Tennis
- Beautiful backyard view in the golf course
- Appliances Include: Stove top, Oven, Microwave and Refrigerator
- Spacious family & dining room
- Fireplace
- New Paint and Carpet
- 2 Car Garage
- Laundry Room
- Tenant Pays All Utilities and Maintains Yard
Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 Per Adult
Must Have Gross Income of 3 Times The Rent, Good Credit, and Good Rental History to Qualify
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760) 828-8259?
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483375)