Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

1256 Riviera Point

1256 Riviera Point St · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Riviera Point St, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1256 Riviera Point Available 09/11/19 1256 Riviera Point - Otay Mesa 4 Bd 3Ba, Den/office, Bonus Room, 3 car garage - 2 Story Home, Great Schools! - 1256 Riviera Point.
San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa, South San Diego, Eastlake Otay Ranch San Ysidro
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$3,195 per Month, $3,000 Deposit

Available to tour starting September 11, 2019. Must Text/Call, Jess at (619) 822-9032

Don't miss out on this 4Bd 3Ba home with a Den/Office, plus a bonus room/loft upstairs. This home won't stay on the market long. The home features stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Granite counter tops, kitchen island, dining room off of the kitchen. There are tile floors on the lower level of the home, there are lots of custom features to this home. The master has vaulted ceilings, spa tub and separate stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Big 3 car garage. The backyard comes with outdoor furniture, including a gazebo. This home is a must-see!

Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Garage
Available: 9/11/18
Contact Information: Text/Call Jess (619)822-9032

APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4259349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Riviera Point have any available units?
1256 Riviera Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Riviera Point have?
Some of 1256 Riviera Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Riviera Point currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Riviera Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Riviera Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Riviera Point is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Riviera Point offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Riviera Point offers parking.
Does 1256 Riviera Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Riviera Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Riviera Point have a pool?
No, 1256 Riviera Point does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Riviera Point have accessible units?
No, 1256 Riviera Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Riviera Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Riviera Point has units with dishwashers.
