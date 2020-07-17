All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

12503 El Camino Real

12503 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

12503 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location! Beautiful condo located in the heart of Carmel Valley/Del Mar area. Walking distance to several shops, boutiques and restaurants and a short drive to the beach, as well as great school districts nearby, you don't want to miss this opportunity! Complex includes gym, 2 spas, and a heated pool!

About the unit:
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features a newly updated kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout, attached two car garage with ample storage, walk in closets and vaulted ceilings! This condo also features washer and dryer in unit, central A/C, fireplace and balcony. Sorry, no pets allowed!

Additional photos and video tours are available on request.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12503-el-camino-real-san-diego-ca-92130-usa-unit-d/513e7ddf-779d-4010-b5c3-aca24b6b3558

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12503 El Camino Real have any available units?
12503 El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12503 El Camino Real have?
Some of 12503 El Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12503 El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
12503 El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 12503 El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12503 El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 12503 El Camino Real offers parking.
Does 12503 El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12503 El Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 12503 El Camino Real has a pool.
Does 12503 El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 12503 El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12503 El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
