Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Location, location, location! Beautiful condo located in the heart of Carmel Valley/Del Mar area. Walking distance to several shops, boutiques and restaurants and a short drive to the beach, as well as great school districts nearby, you don't want to miss this opportunity! Complex includes gym, 2 spas, and a heated pool!



About the unit:

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features a newly updated kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout, attached two car garage with ample storage, walk in closets and vaulted ceilings! This condo also features washer and dryer in unit, central A/C, fireplace and balcony. Sorry, no pets allowed!



Additional photos and video tours are available on request.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12503-el-camino-real-san-diego-ca-92130-usa-unit-d/513e7ddf-779d-4010-b5c3-aca24b6b3558



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856095)