San Diego, CA
12341 Del Mar Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12341 Del Mar Oaks

12341 Del Mar Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

12341 Del Mar Oaks, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large open home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location minutes from the 56 freeway for an easy commute to work.

It comes with a large eat in kitchen, formal dining area, family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings as well as an additional living room with a wet bar.

Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, three separate closets, soaking tub, stand up shower and dual sinks. The hall way bathroom also has double sinks. All bedrooms are large with ample storage and closet space.

The entire home was freshly painted and new carpet installed. New blinds throughout. Granite counters and a new gas range and hood.

Over sized laundry room with wash sink.

Landscaper is included in the rent. This home does not include washer/ dryer or refrigerator.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have any available units?
12341 Del Mar Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have?
Some of 12341 Del Mar Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12341 Del Mar Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
12341 Del Mar Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12341 Del Mar Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 12341 Del Mar Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks offer parking?
No, 12341 Del Mar Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12341 Del Mar Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have a pool?
No, 12341 Del Mar Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have accessible units?
No, 12341 Del Mar Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 12341 Del Mar Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 12341 Del Mar Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

