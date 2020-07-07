12341 Del Mar Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large open home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location minutes from the 56 freeway for an easy commute to work.



It comes with a large eat in kitchen, formal dining area, family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings as well as an additional living room with a wet bar.



Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, three separate closets, soaking tub, stand up shower and dual sinks. The hall way bathroom also has double sinks. All bedrooms are large with ample storage and closet space.



The entire home was freshly painted and new carpet installed. New blinds throughout. Granite counters and a new gas range and hood.



Over sized laundry room with wash sink.



Landscaper is included in the rent. This home does not include washer/ dryer or refrigerator.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.