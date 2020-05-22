1233 22nd Street Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable Golden Hill Condo with View of Downtown! Garage and Assigned Parking Spot!!! - This incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a view of downtown, washer/dryer inside of unit, stainless steel appliances, a bonus extra room, assigned parking spot and a garage, storage closet, and huge walk in closet. The large master bedroom with the master bath has an over sized, custom shower. Solid surface flooring throughout the unit brings a modern touch to this property. Feel the great vibe of Golden Hill with the San Diego history surrounding your home.



Immediate availability.

Screening fee: $35 for all 18+ years of age.

Minimum credit score of 650.

Income: 2 1/2 times rent.

Easy showing.



Core Property Group is the only agent for this property.

DRE #01888706

619-399-7279



(RLNE5558440)