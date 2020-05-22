All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1233 22nd Street Unit 1

1233 22nd Street · (619) 399-7279
Location

1233 22nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable Golden Hill Condo with View of Downtown! Garage and Assigned Parking Spot!!! - This incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has a view of downtown, washer/dryer inside of unit, stainless steel appliances, a bonus extra room, assigned parking spot and a garage, storage closet, and huge walk in closet. The large master bedroom with the master bath has an over sized, custom shower. Solid surface flooring throughout the unit brings a modern touch to this property. Feel the great vibe of Golden Hill with the San Diego history surrounding your home.

Immediate availability.
Screening fee: $35 for all 18+ years of age.
Minimum credit score of 650.
Income: 2 1/2 times rent.
Easy showing.

Core Property Group is the only agent for this property.
DRE #01888706
619-399-7279

(RLNE5558440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1233 22nd Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1233 22nd Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1233 22nd Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 22nd Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
