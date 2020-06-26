Amenities
1219 Sea Strand Ln Available 07/14/19 Must See!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In The Great Nieghborhood Of Ocean View Hills- San Diego - This Gorgeous upgraded four bedroom home in quiet neighgborhood, offers a spacious floor plan, island kitchen, granite counter tops, black appliances, large master suite bedroom with jacuzzi tub. Patio entry in family room and plenty of
privacy, with refreshing ocean breezes!!
4 Bed 3 Bath home Features:
*2092 square feet
*Two Car Garage
**Close to shopping & Restaurants
*BONUS: Washer/Dryer Included
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:
*Close to Freeways 905/805
*Access to Public Transportation
*Near By Parks & schools include Ocean View Hills School / San Ysidro High School
*Lease Term 1 Year
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone, Water, Trash, Cable & Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com
(RLNE4914743)