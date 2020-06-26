All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1219 Sea Strand Ln
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1219 Sea Strand Ln

1219 Sea Strand Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Sea Strand Lane, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1219 Sea Strand Ln Available 07/14/19 Must See!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In The Great Nieghborhood Of Ocean View Hills- San Diego - This Gorgeous upgraded four bedroom home in quiet neighgborhood, offers a spacious floor plan, island kitchen, granite counter tops, black appliances, large master suite bedroom with jacuzzi tub. Patio entry in family room and plenty of
privacy, with refreshing ocean breezes!!

4 Bed 3 Bath home Features:
*2092 square feet
*Two Car Garage
**Close to shopping & Restaurants
*BONUS: Washer/Dryer Included

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED:
*Close to Freeways 905/805
*Access to Public Transportation
*Near By Parks & schools include Ocean View Hills School / San Ysidro High School
*Lease Term 1 Year
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Phone, Water, Trash, Cable & Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

(RLNE4914743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have any available units?
1219 Sea Strand Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have?
Some of 1219 Sea Strand Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Sea Strand Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Sea Strand Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Sea Strand Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Sea Strand Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Sea Strand Ln offers parking.
Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 Sea Strand Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have a pool?
No, 1219 Sea Strand Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have accessible units?
No, 1219 Sea Strand Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Sea Strand Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Sea Strand Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
