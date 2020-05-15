Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 4 Bed room,2.5 bath, Poway school, - Property Id: 296648



This 4 bed room, 2.5 bath is located 12108 Mannix Road, it is belong to Poway School District. It has high ceiling for living room, Both living room and family room has wood floor and very good size. All 4 bed room are upstairs with light colour carpet. This property has large front yard and very large back yard. behind back yard there is a open space, no neighbor living next to it. It is walking distance to Park Village Elementary school. Mesa Verde Mid school and Mt. Carmel or West View High school. If interested, please call David at 858-208-6788. Please NO PET, NO SMOKER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296648

Property Id 296648



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841765)