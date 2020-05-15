All apartments in San Diego
12108 Mannix Road

12108 Mannix Road · (858) 208-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12108 Mannix Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3350 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 4 Bed room,2.5 bath, Poway school, - Property Id: 296648

This 4 bed room, 2.5 bath is located 12108 Mannix Road, it is belong to Poway School District. It has high ceiling for living room, Both living room and family room has wood floor and very good size. All 4 bed room are upstairs with light colour carpet. This property has large front yard and very large back yard. behind back yard there is a open space, no neighbor living next to it. It is walking distance to Park Village Elementary school. Mesa Verde Mid school and Mt. Carmel or West View High school. If interested, please call David at 858-208-6788. Please NO PET, NO SMOKER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296648
Property Id 296648

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 Mannix Road have any available units?
12108 Mannix Road has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12108 Mannix Road have?
Some of 12108 Mannix Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 Mannix Road currently offering any rent specials?
12108 Mannix Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 Mannix Road pet-friendly?
No, 12108 Mannix Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12108 Mannix Road offer parking?
No, 12108 Mannix Road does not offer parking.
Does 12108 Mannix Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12108 Mannix Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 Mannix Road have a pool?
No, 12108 Mannix Road does not have a pool.
Does 12108 Mannix Road have accessible units?
No, 12108 Mannix Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 Mannix Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12108 Mannix Road has units with dishwashers.
