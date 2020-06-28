All apartments in San Diego
12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186

12055 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12055 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Move in Special!! 1/2 Mile to Good Schools, Pool/Spa/Sauna, Close to Freeways - Move in by 11/1 and receive $100 off first six month rent is after rent would go back to $1950.00 per month

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Assigned Parking Spots
Walk In Closet
Central AC & Heating
Walk in Closets and Food Pantry
Tennis/Basketball Courts
Pool/Spa/Sauna
Community BBQ
Extra Storage on patio

Enjoy this peaceful condo while sitting on your patio enjoying your view. At tenants request, owner is willing to paint red wall a natural color. Just minutes away from the freeway.

Schools Near By:
Highland Ranch Elementary School .5 miles
Bernardo Heights Middle School .5 miles
Rancho Bernardo High School .5 miles

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5141682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have any available units?
12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have?
Some of 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 currently offering any rent specials?
12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 pet-friendly?
No, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 offer parking?
Yes, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 offers parking.
Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have a pool?
Yes, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 has a pool.
Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have accessible units?
No, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12055 Alta Carmel Ct #186 does not have units with dishwashers.
