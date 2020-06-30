12019 Alta Carmel Court #283

Amenities

1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Rancho Bernardo - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo immediately available in the Rancho Bernardo community of il Palio. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, large pantry with in-unit full size washer/dryer. Enjoy relaxing on the covered balcony. One assigned parking space. Community pool, jacuzzi tennis courts, racquetball court, weight /exercise room.



Sorry no pets/no smoking allowed. Please contact Barbara at (858) 705-1051 or barbaramarsh@aare.org for showing.



