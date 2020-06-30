All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

12019 Alta Carmel Court #283

12019 Alta Carmel Court · No Longer Available
Location

12019 Alta Carmel Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Rancho Bernardo - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo immediately available in the Rancho Bernardo community of il Palio. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, large pantry with in-unit full size washer/dryer. Enjoy relaxing on the covered balcony. One assigned parking space. Community pool, jacuzzi tennis courts, racquetball court, weight /exercise room.

Sorry no pets/no smoking allowed. Please contact Barbara at (858) 705-1051 or barbaramarsh@aare.org for showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have any available units?
12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have?
Some of 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 currently offering any rent specials?
12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 pet-friendly?
No, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 offer parking?
Yes, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 offers parking.
Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have a pool?
Yes, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 has a pool.
Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have accessible units?
No, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 Alta Carmel Court #283 does not have units with dishwashers.

