120 Island Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym

RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & SPACIOUS 1 bed/1 bath, in the heart of the beautiful Marina district, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley, airport, & freeways. Private balcony, hardwood floors, & stainless appliances. This home has everything you've been looking for! One of the most desirable buildings downtown, with a gym, business center, and rooftop deck. This won't last, so take a look today!