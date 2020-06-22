All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:04 PM

11875 Caminito Ronaldo

11875 Caminito Ronaldo · No Longer Available
Location

11875 Caminito Ronaldo, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This gorgeous, downstairs condo is located in the highly desired Rancho Bernardo area, just down the road from the Rancho Bernardo Country Club and Oaks North Golf Course. The luxurious interior begins with the dark, hardwood planks, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace located in the living room. It continues into the kitchen with tile flooring and all stainless steel appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, D/W and microwave). Laundry will be a breeze with the full sized W/D set located in the hallway laundry closet. The spacious master suite offers a large walk in closet with nice, cherry wood shelving units. You'll stay comfortable all year long with the central A/C and heat. The complex itself offers 2 off street parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered) and a community pool. For your convenience, water, sewer & trash will be included in the rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have any available units?
11875 Caminito Ronaldo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have?
Some of 11875 Caminito Ronaldo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11875 Caminito Ronaldo currently offering any rent specials?
11875 Caminito Ronaldo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11875 Caminito Ronaldo pet-friendly?
No, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo offer parking?
Yes, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo does offer parking.
Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have a pool?
Yes, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo has a pool.
Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have accessible units?
No, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo does not have accessible units.
Does 11875 Caminito Ronaldo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11875 Caminito Ronaldo has units with dishwashers.
