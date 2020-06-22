11875 Caminito Ronaldo

Amenities

This gorgeous, downstairs condo is located in the highly desired Rancho Bernardo area, just down the road from the Rancho Bernardo Country Club and Oaks North Golf Course. The luxurious interior begins with the dark, hardwood planks, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace located in the living room. It continues into the kitchen with tile flooring and all stainless steel appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, D/W and microwave). Laundry will be a breeze with the full sized W/D set located in the hallway laundry closet. The spacious master suite offers a large walk in closet with nice, cherry wood shelving units. You'll stay comfortable all year long with the central A/C and heat. The complex itself offers 2 off street parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered) and a community pool. For your convenience, water, sewer & trash will be included in the rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!