11665 Negley Drive

11665 Negley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11665 Negley Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 BR + Office, 3 BA, 1950 Sq Ft Two Story Home in Scripps Ranch

Separate formal Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Family room off Kitchen with Separate Bar Area. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded Kitchen with KitchenAid Fridge & Gas Oven/Stove, Low Maintenance Tile Flooring on main floor. Carpeting in Office & Bedrooms.

We're in process of upgrading the property - repainting interior, adding new flooring in certain areas so more pictures will be added when available.

Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, & Gas Stove included. Fenced, Private, & Low Maintenance Backyard with mature Citrus Trees. 2 car garage with Storage Shelving.

1 Block to Jerebek Park & School & walking distance to Swim & Racquet Club, Pazzos, Chili Peppers, and French Bakery. Great family neighborhood. Easy freeway access via Pomerado to the 15.

1 year lease required, No Smoking & No pets. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Available 1-August.

Rental Application $35 per applicant - required for tenants 18 yrs of age or older.

Please contact RE Agent Mike Andrade - BRE # 01942222 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11665 Negley Drive have any available units?
11665 Negley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11665 Negley Drive have?
Some of 11665 Negley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11665 Negley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11665 Negley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11665 Negley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11665 Negley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11665 Negley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11665 Negley Drive offers parking.
Does 11665 Negley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11665 Negley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11665 Negley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11665 Negley Drive has a pool.
Does 11665 Negley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11665 Negley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11665 Negley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11665 Negley Drive has units with dishwashers.
