11665 Negley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 BR + Office, 3 BA, 1950 Sq Ft Two Story Home in Scripps Ranch



Separate formal Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Spacious Family room off Kitchen with Separate Bar Area. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded Kitchen with KitchenAid Fridge & Gas Oven/Stove, Low Maintenance Tile Flooring on main floor. Carpeting in Office & Bedrooms.



We're in process of upgrading the property - repainting interior, adding new flooring in certain areas so more pictures will be added when available.



Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, & Gas Stove included. Fenced, Private, & Low Maintenance Backyard with mature Citrus Trees. 2 car garage with Storage Shelving.



1 Block to Jerebek Park & School & walking distance to Swim & Racquet Club, Pazzos, Chili Peppers, and French Bakery. Great family neighborhood. Easy freeway access via Pomerado to the 15.



1 year lease required, No Smoking & No pets. Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Available 1-August.



Rental Application $35 per applicant - required for tenants 18 yrs of age or older.



Please contact RE Agent Mike Andrade - BRE # 01942222 with any questions or to schedule a showing.