Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1150 J Street #204

1150 J Street · (619) 340-0437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1150 J Street #204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
1150 J Street #204 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom plus den located in East Village-- just minutes from Petco Park!! - Imagine yourself in the heart of Downtown San Diego.

This gorgeous luxury condo is just minutes from the civic center, The Gaslamp Quarter, and Petco Park.

This open floor plan kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Both the kitchen and bathroom feature beautiful slate tile flooring which adds some texture to your new home along with crown molding and chair rails throughout.

As you enter the living room through the kitchen you'll notice the large, double-paned picture windows at the end of your living room. This open floor plan provides the perfect place for entertainment or relaxation.

The bedroom on the left has large windows that allow natural light, year round. There is a second den that has an armoire so that you can use it as a second bedroom or home office.

The Metronome community offers many great amenities including a fitness center, resident lounge, and onsite storage. There is an underground assigned parking for your convenience.

There is a $150 move-in/out coordination fee paid to the HOA and an additional security deposit of $250 due to the HOA prior to moving.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE2977227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 J Street #204 have any available units?
1150 J Street #204 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 J Street #204 have?
Some of 1150 J Street #204's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 J Street #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 J Street #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 J Street #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 J Street #204 is pet friendly.
Does 1150 J Street #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1150 J Street #204 offers parking.
Does 1150 J Street #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 J Street #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 J Street #204 have a pool?
No, 1150 J Street #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1150 J Street #204 have accessible units?
No, 1150 J Street #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 J Street #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 J Street #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
