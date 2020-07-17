Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed parking stainless steel gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

1150 J Street #204 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom plus den located in East Village-- just minutes from Petco Park!! - Imagine yourself in the heart of Downtown San Diego.



This gorgeous luxury condo is just minutes from the civic center, The Gaslamp Quarter, and Petco Park.



This open floor plan kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Both the kitchen and bathroom feature beautiful slate tile flooring which adds some texture to your new home along with crown molding and chair rails throughout.



As you enter the living room through the kitchen you'll notice the large, double-paned picture windows at the end of your living room. This open floor plan provides the perfect place for entertainment or relaxation.



The bedroom on the left has large windows that allow natural light, year round. There is a second den that has an armoire so that you can use it as a second bedroom or home office.



The Metronome community offers many great amenities including a fitness center, resident lounge, and onsite storage. There is an underground assigned parking for your convenience.



There is a $150 move-in/out coordination fee paid to the HOA and an additional security deposit of $250 due to the HOA prior to moving.



Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE2977227)