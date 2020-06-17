All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1126 Archer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1126 Archer St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1126 Archer St

1126 Archer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1126 Archer Street, San Diego, CA 92109
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Modern Pacific Beach Home - This modern home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long day, with roof top deck and views. The deck features a beautiful built-in BBQ outside. 1 car garage. You'll get a ton of natural light through the large windows throughout the home. Patio furniture on deck will stay. Conveniently located near many restaurants.

1 Year Lease. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Landscaping Provided .Small Pet negotiable with $500 increased security deposit if approved.

***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5277302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Archer St have any available units?
1126 Archer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Archer St have?
Some of 1126 Archer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Archer St currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Archer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Archer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Archer St is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Archer St offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Archer St offers parking.
Does 1126 Archer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Archer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Archer St have a pool?
No, 1126 Archer St does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Archer St have accessible units?
No, 1126 Archer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Archer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Archer St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University