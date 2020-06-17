1126 Archer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Modern Pacific Beach Home - This modern home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long day, with roof top deck and views. The deck features a beautiful built-in BBQ outside. 1 car garage. You'll get a ton of natural light through the large windows throughout the home. Patio furniture on deck will stay. Conveniently located near many restaurants.



1 Year Lease. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Landscaping Provided .Small Pet negotiable with $500 increased security deposit if approved.



***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



(RLNE5277302)