Open House

Saturday, March 16th 1:30-4:30p.m.

Sunday, March 17th 10:00-2:00p.m.

11162 Batavia Circle, in San Diego, is a single family home located in Mira Mesa that contains 1,547 sq ft. It has 4 bedrooms all with brand new flooring and 3 full bathrooms. There is a spare room in the garage that can be used as a home office or work out studio. The garage has remote control access and space for two vehicles, the attached driveway provides off-street parking for an additional two cars. The spacious backyard has a mature fruit producing Hass avocado tree. The side yard has open space for garden, if desired. The front yard has been Xeriscaped (zero water usage landscape design) providing a maintenance free yard with the lowest possible water costs as an additional benefit.

One year lease, No Subletting, No Pets, No Smoking



