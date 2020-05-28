All apartments in San Diego
11162 Batavia Circle
11162 Batavia Circle

11162 Batavia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11162 Batavia Circle, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Open House
Saturday, March 16th 1:30-4:30p.m.
Sunday, March 17th 10:00-2:00p.m.
11162 Batavia Circle, in San Diego, is a single family home located in Mira Mesa that contains 1,547 sq ft. It has 4 bedrooms all with brand new flooring and 3 full bathrooms. There is a spare room in the garage that can be used as a home office or work out studio. The garage has remote control access and space for two vehicles, the attached driveway provides off-street parking for an additional two cars. The spacious backyard has a mature fruit producing Hass avocado tree. The side yard has open space for garden, if desired. The front yard has been Xeriscaped (zero water usage landscape design) providing a maintenance free yard with the lowest possible water costs as an additional benefit.
One year lease, No Subletting, No Pets, No Smoking

(RLNE4771745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11162 Batavia Circle have any available units?
11162 Batavia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11162 Batavia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11162 Batavia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11162 Batavia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11162 Batavia Circle offers parking.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle have a pool?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle have accessible units?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11162 Batavia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11162 Batavia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
