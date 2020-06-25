Amenities

11018 Via Asti Available 06/15/19 Open House This Sunday 06/09/2019 - 12:30 - 1:30PM - 2BR, 1BA, single level condo, with 1 shared garage space. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout unit, gray granite counter tops, black glass surface oven/stove, stainless steel dishwasher, custom cabinetry and refrigerator. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with slate tile and beautiful vanity with matching medicine cabinet and lighting. Property has a wonderful front yard to enjoy sitting out on the grass under a large Jacaranda Tree. Light and bright and private! Includes water and trash.



AARE offers this property for rent on a 1 year lease. Applicants must meet income and credit criteria.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $25 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



AARE is the only listing broker on this property. DRE #01862781 - This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information with agent herein.



No pets. This is a non-smoking home.



Email Donna at: donna.armitage.aare@gmail.com for showing availability.



