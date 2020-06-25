All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

11018 Via Asti

11018 via Asti · No Longer Available
Location

11018 via Asti, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11018 Via Asti Available 06/15/19 Open House This Sunday 06/09/2019 - 12:30 - 1:30PM - 2BR, 1BA, single level condo, with 1 shared garage space. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout unit, gray granite counter tops, black glass surface oven/stove, stainless steel dishwasher, custom cabinetry and refrigerator. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with slate tile and beautiful vanity with matching medicine cabinet and lighting. Property has a wonderful front yard to enjoy sitting out on the grass under a large Jacaranda Tree. Light and bright and private! Includes water and trash.

AARE offers this property for rent on a 1 year lease. Applicants must meet income and credit criteria.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $25 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

AARE is the only listing broker on this property. DRE #01862781 - This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information with agent herein.

No pets. This is a non-smoking home.

Email Donna at: donna.armitage.aare@gmail.com for showing availability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 Via Asti have any available units?
11018 Via Asti doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11018 Via Asti have?
Some of 11018 Via Asti's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11018 Via Asti currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Via Asti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 Via Asti pet-friendly?
No, 11018 Via Asti is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11018 Via Asti offer parking?
Yes, 11018 Via Asti offers parking.
Does 11018 Via Asti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11018 Via Asti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 Via Asti have a pool?
Yes, 11018 Via Asti has a pool.
Does 11018 Via Asti have accessible units?
No, 11018 Via Asti does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 Via Asti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11018 Via Asti has units with dishwashers.
