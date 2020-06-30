11008 Avenida Playa Veracruz

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tierrasanta Beautiful Home w/large yard $3,295 - Popular Tierrasanta Norte detached Home. Private and much sought after location with no homes across the street and gorgeous frontage views. Home features remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances as well as neutral paint, updated light fixtures and modern window treatments.Enjoy spacious living with dining room that opens to the family & living rooms and flows easily to the backyard.(Great loft area that could be used as office or play room (and could also be used for a 4th bedroom VERY easily). Master bedroom is spacious and comes complete with a double sink vanity area, oversized tub and shower. Enjoy your private back yard with stone patio, in addition to a nice sized side private patio area. Fully fenced. Ample street parking for entertaining. SUPER convenient location with Villa Norte Park & top rated Kumeyaay Elementary just a short stroll away. Close to shopping, freeways, & Mission Trails Regional Park. True pride of ownership! This beautiful home is in excellent condition with many upgrades. 3 bedroom plus office/den. Newer bamboo flooring throughout 1st floor. Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Gorgeous newer flagstone patio in backyard. Home includes designer paint, newer carpet upstairs, updated light fixtures and modern window treatments.



Renters Insurance required.

Professionally managed by WeLease Property Management



(RLNE3682704)