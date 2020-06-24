All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

10814 Caravelle Place

10814 Caravelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Caravelle Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Tierrasanta Townhouse 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath. Hurry won't last ! - Nicely renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba townhome in the Villa Martinique community with large fenced patio area, steps from a canyon with walking trails. The community has a pool and spa and tennis courts. New carpet and paint throughout residence. Large kitchen and living room downstairs and spacious master bedroom upstairs. The townhome is fully air conditioned and comes with a washer and dryer in unit. One covered parking spot plus additional street parking. Walking distance to award winning schools, shops, and close freeway access. Small pet ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for info.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE4753028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Caravelle Place have any available units?
10814 Caravelle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10814 Caravelle Place have?
Some of 10814 Caravelle Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Caravelle Place currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Caravelle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Caravelle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Caravelle Place is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Caravelle Place offer parking?
Yes, 10814 Caravelle Place offers parking.
Does 10814 Caravelle Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Caravelle Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Caravelle Place have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Caravelle Place has a pool.
Does 10814 Caravelle Place have accessible units?
No, 10814 Caravelle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Caravelle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Caravelle Place has units with dishwashers.
