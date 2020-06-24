10814 Caravelle Place

Amenities
Tierrasanta Townhouse 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath. Hurry won't last ! - Nicely renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba townhome in the Villa Martinique community with large fenced patio area, steps from a canyon with walking trails. The community has a pool and spa and tennis courts. New carpet and paint throughout residence. Large kitchen and living room downstairs and spacious master bedroom upstairs. The townhome is fully air conditioned and comes with a washer and dryer in unit. One covered parking spot plus additional street parking. Walking distance to award winning schools, shops, and close freeway access. Small pet ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.
