Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

10777 Canyon Grove Trail #48 Available 06/08/20 Modern 4-Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Highly Desirable Carmel Valley Location. VACANT 6/1 FOR VIEWING! - VACANT 6/1 FOR VIEWING, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 6/8!



Spacious 4-bed / 2.5 bath townhome in highly desirable Carmel Valley location! With beautiful hardwood flooring and upgraded tile and plush carpeting throughout this incredible home, this property is in one of the most sought-after locations within the community along the greenbelt. In addition to all the features this home offers, there are custom ceiling fans in each bedroom and modern cabinetry in each bathroom.



Fabulous gourmet kitchen features modern cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and designer mosaic backsplash. The master suite is complete with a spa-inspired bath with designer tile flooring, dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate glass shower and walk-in closet. There is also a spacious front porch for outdoor entertainment and an attached oversized two-car garage with tons of storage space.



The amenities at Highlands Village include a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, BBQ station, 8,000 square foot clubhouse with fitness center, game room, multi-media center, tech center, mens and womens locker rooms, full kitchen, meeting room, and community living area. There is also a childrens play area and walking trails with canyon and green space views. This neighborhood is in the top-rated Del Mar School District and feeds into the desirable Sage Canyon Elementary School.



With its coveted Carmel Country Highlands location, homeowners enjoy close proximity to pristine beaches, hiking trails, shopping, dining, the Grand Del Mar Resort along with easy access to both the SR-56 and I-5.



NOTE: To request a showing of this property visit us online @ www.advantageteamrentals.com submit a contact request for this property and you will receive an email with the next available showing time.



For any other inquiries call 888-692-3886 and press option 3! Please leave a message with your name, the property you are interested in (10777 Canyon Grove Trail #48), and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.



$40 application fee per person.

Lease until 07/31/2021 with the option to renew for an additional year.

Tenant responsible for utilities.

Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals



Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:

www.instagram.com/advantageteam

www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4844508)