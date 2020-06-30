10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport parking internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This charming, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS CONDO is situated in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.



The cozy units interior has tile/carpet floors and an elegant fireplace. Also, with additional rooms: living room, dining room, 2 master baths, 2 master bedrooms, and a walk-in closet. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range /oven, and refrigerator. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with the installed thermostat, electric heating, and air conditioning, for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing patio a cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



It comes with a 1-car parking space in its covered carport.



No pets, sorry. And no smoking in the property, too.



Tenant pays electricity, internet, and cable. Whereas the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage will be the landlords responsibilities.



This unit is near the Business Center and public transportation stops/hub.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Winterwood Lane Community Park, Maddox Park, and Mesa Verde Park.



Bus lines:

110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.1 mile

921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.1 mile

237 Miramar College Transit Station UCSD - 1.0 mile



