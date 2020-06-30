All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70

10740 Aderman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10740 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This charming, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS CONDO is situated in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.

The cozy units interior has tile/carpet floors and an elegant fireplace. Also, with additional rooms: living room, dining room, 2 master baths, 2 master bedrooms, and a walk-in closet. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range /oven, and refrigerator. There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with the installed thermostat, electric heating, and air conditioning, for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing patio a cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

It comes with a 1-car parking space in its covered carport.

No pets, sorry. And no smoking in the property, too.

Tenant pays electricity, internet, and cable. Whereas the HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage will be the landlords responsibilities.

This unit is near the Business Center and public transportation stops/hub.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Winterwood Lane Community Park, Maddox Park, and Mesa Verde Park.

Bus lines:
110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.1 mile
921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.1 mile
237 Miramar College Transit Station UCSD - 1.0 mile

(RLNE5448675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have any available units?
10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have?
Some of 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 currently offering any rent specials?
10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 pet-friendly?
No, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 offer parking?
Yes, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 offers parking.
Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have a pool?
No, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 does not have a pool.
Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have accessible units?
No, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 Aderman Ave Unit 70 has units with dishwashers.

