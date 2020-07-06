10725 Canyon Grove Trail

Amenities
You will not find a cleaner or more upgraded home in Highlands Village! Original owner, never a rental - extensive investment in hardwood floors, custom cabinetry (including built-in loft desk) & ultra efficient closet organizers. High end custom detail exudes pride of ownership & creates an exceptionally functional space. Ideally located just steps from the expansive clubhouse facility - including fitness center, resort pool, and much more. Prime location just minutes from work, play, and beaches!