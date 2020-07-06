All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

10725 Canyon Grove Trail

10725 Canyon Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10725 Canyon Grove Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
You will not find a cleaner or more upgraded home in Highlands Village! Original owner, never a rental - extensive investment in hardwood floors, custom cabinetry (including built-in loft desk) & ultra efficient closet organizers. High end custom detail exudes pride of ownership & creates an exceptionally functional space. Ideally located just steps from the expansive clubhouse facility - including fitness center, resort pool, and much more. Prime location just minutes from work, play, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have any available units?
10725 Canyon Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have?
Some of 10725 Canyon Grove Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Canyon Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Canyon Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Canyon Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail offer parking?
No, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail has a pool.
Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 Canyon Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 Canyon Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.

