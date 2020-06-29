All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

10711 Escobar Drive

10711 Escobar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Escobar Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare Single Family House in Center of Tierrasanta - These 3 bedrooms plus den comes with 2.0 bathrooms and has a detached 2 car garage. Nice rear patio and is located close to shopping center. Wood floors throughout and tiles in bathroom and kitchen area. Has vaulted ceiling and a fireplace in the living room.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

*One Small Dog Considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5570225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 Escobar Drive have any available units?
10711 Escobar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 Escobar Drive have?
Some of 10711 Escobar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 Escobar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10711 Escobar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 Escobar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10711 Escobar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10711 Escobar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10711 Escobar Drive offers parking.
Does 10711 Escobar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10711 Escobar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 Escobar Drive have a pool?
No, 10711 Escobar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10711 Escobar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10711 Escobar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 Escobar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10711 Escobar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
