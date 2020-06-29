10711 Escobar Drive

Amenities
Rare Single Family House in Center of Tierrasanta - These 3 bedrooms plus den comes with 2.0 bathrooms and has a detached 2 car garage. Nice rear patio and is located close to shopping center. Wood floors throughout and tiles in bathroom and kitchen area. Has vaulted ceiling and a fireplace in the living room.
Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.
*One Small Dog Considered.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5570225)