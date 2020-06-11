10604 Rancho Carmel Dr

Amenities
Available January 1st! Two story home with panoramic greenbelt views in the gated community of Cambridge in Carmel Mt Ranch. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths along with a living room, family room, dining room & kitchen w/ gas cook top. Two car attached garage, central heating & air conditioning. Home is located in the award winning Poway Unified School District & conveniently located close to shopping. Complex has a pool and spa and is close to shopping and interstate access. No smoking, 1 Small Animal Negotiable