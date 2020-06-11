All apartments in San Diego
10604 Rancho Carmel Dr
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

10604 Rancho Carmel Dr

10604 Rancho Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10604 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available January 1st! Two story home with panoramic greenbelt views in the gated community of Cambridge in Carmel Mt Ranch. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths along with a living room, family room, dining room & kitchen w/ gas cook top. Two car attached garage, central heating & air conditioning. Home is located in the award winning Poway Unified School District & conveniently located close to shopping. Complex has a pool and spa and is close to shopping and interstate access. No smoking, 1 Small Animal Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have any available units?
10604 Rancho Carmel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have?
Some of 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10604 Rancho Carmel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr offers parking.
Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr has a pool.
Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have accessible units?
No, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10604 Rancho Carmel Dr has units with dishwashers.

