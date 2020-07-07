10512 Caminito Westchester

Amenities
Safely view this home on a self guided tour! Schedule one Today!
Also view with a virtual tour by following this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v5iXGXKfrFf or by visiting www.PriorityoneSD.com
This spacious 2 bedroom , 2 bath, fully-detached townhome is located in the desirable Mesa Village development of Mira Mesa, San Diego and has the best location in Mesa Village!
Open, spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, gas log fireplace, huge private patio, and ample storage, attached double carport. Easy walk to the elementary school.
Two Community pools & spa, walking paths, lots of park like greenbelts for play and recreation.
Ideal location- easy access to freeways, shopping, cinemas and restaurants Quiet private street
Close to Miramar College and Miramar MCAS
Central Air Conditioning and Heating, Ceiling Fans throughout
Includes trash pick-up and landscaping No Smoking allowed in this property
Small pet considered with pet registration and rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.