10512 Caminito Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Safely view this home on a self guided tour! Schedule one Today!



Also view with a virtual tour by following this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v5iXGXKfrFf or by visiting www.PriorityoneSD.com



This spacious 2 bedroom , 2 bath, fully-detached townhome is located in the desirable Mesa Village development of Mira Mesa, San Diego and has the best location in Mesa Village!



Open, spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, gas log fireplace, huge private patio, and ample storage, attached double carport. Easy walk to the elementary school.



Two Community pools & spa, walking paths, lots of park like greenbelts for play and recreation.

Ideal location- easy access to freeways, shopping, cinemas and restaurants Quiet private street

Close to Miramar College and Miramar MCAS



Central Air Conditioning and Heating, Ceiling Fans throughout



Includes trash pick-up and landscaping No Smoking allowed in this property

Small pet considered with pet registration and rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.