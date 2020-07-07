All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

10512 Caminito Westchester

10512 Caminito Westchester · No Longer Available
Location

10512 Caminito Westchester, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Safely view this home on a self guided tour! Schedule one Today!

Also view with a virtual tour by following this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v5iXGXKfrFf or by visiting www.PriorityoneSD.com

This spacious 2 bedroom , 2 bath, fully-detached townhome is located in the desirable Mesa Village development of Mira Mesa, San Diego and has the best location in Mesa Village!

Open, spacious floor plan with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, dual pane windows, gas log fireplace, huge private patio, and ample storage, attached double carport. Easy walk to the elementary school.

Two Community pools & spa, walking paths, lots of park like greenbelts for play and recreation.
Ideal location- easy access to freeways, shopping, cinemas and restaurants Quiet private street
Close to Miramar College and Miramar MCAS

Central Air Conditioning and Heating, Ceiling Fans throughout

Includes trash pick-up and landscaping No Smoking allowed in this property
Small pet considered with pet registration and rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Caminito Westchester have any available units?
10512 Caminito Westchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 Caminito Westchester have?
Some of 10512 Caminito Westchester's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 Caminito Westchester currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Caminito Westchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Caminito Westchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 Caminito Westchester is pet friendly.
Does 10512 Caminito Westchester offer parking?
Yes, 10512 Caminito Westchester offers parking.
Does 10512 Caminito Westchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 Caminito Westchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Caminito Westchester have a pool?
Yes, 10512 Caminito Westchester has a pool.
Does 10512 Caminito Westchester have accessible units?
No, 10512 Caminito Westchester does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Caminito Westchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 Caminito Westchester does not have units with dishwashers.

