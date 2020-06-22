All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10445 La Vita Court

10445 La Vita Court · No Longer Available
Location

10445 La Vita Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Le Chateau 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home in Scripps Ranch near community parks - Located in a "family-centric" cul-de-sac, this single level, 3/2, 2 car garage home is nicely upgraded and immaculate. Wood laminate floors throughout, carpeting in bedrooms. SS appliances in the kitchen with double door refrigerator & ice maker, built in micro, garden window. Quartz counter tops with recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to living/dining area. French doors off the master bedroom lead to a quiet/private patio. Gas Fireplace. Laundry located in garage. Washer and Dryer are provided. Tenant pays for utilities and media hookups. Gardener included. To arrange a time to view this property call or text Susan Miller, 858 945-2360.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10445 La Vita Court have any available units?
10445 La Vita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10445 La Vita Court have?
Some of 10445 La Vita Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10445 La Vita Court currently offering any rent specials?
10445 La Vita Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10445 La Vita Court pet-friendly?
No, 10445 La Vita Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10445 La Vita Court offer parking?
Yes, 10445 La Vita Court does offer parking.
Does 10445 La Vita Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10445 La Vita Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10445 La Vita Court have a pool?
No, 10445 La Vita Court does not have a pool.
Does 10445 La Vita Court have accessible units?
No, 10445 La Vita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10445 La Vita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10445 La Vita Court does not have units with dishwashers.
