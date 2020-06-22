10445 La Vita Court

Amenities

Le Chateau 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home in Scripps Ranch near community parks - Located in a "family-centric" cul-de-sac, this single level, 3/2, 2 car garage home is nicely upgraded and immaculate. Wood laminate floors throughout, carpeting in bedrooms. SS appliances in the kitchen with double door refrigerator & ice maker, built in micro, garden window. Quartz counter tops with recessed lighting. Kitchen is open to living/dining area. French doors off the master bedroom lead to a quiet/private patio. Gas Fireplace. Laundry located in garage. Washer and Dryer are provided. Tenant pays for utilities and media hookups. Gardener included. To arrange a time to view this property call or text Susan Miller, 858 945-2360.



