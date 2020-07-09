1038 Missouri Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

$200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a quintessential 1 bedroom 1 bath in the beautiful beach neighborhood of Pacific Beach. This is a duplex with a small shared yard, 1 off street parking space and in close proximity to the beach.



12 Month Lease (6 month lease available @ $1750 per month)

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Cable & Internet. Owner pays Water/Trash.

Laundry: N/A

Appliances: Includes Stove, Refrigerator

Parking: 1 off street parking space

No Smoking



Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900 DRE#00935682

YouTube Video URL



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.