All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1038 Missouri Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1038 Missouri Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 Missouri Street

1038 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1038 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a quintessential 1 bedroom 1 bath in the beautiful beach neighborhood of Pacific Beach. This is a duplex with a small shared yard, 1 off street parking space and in close proximity to the beach.

12 Month Lease (6 month lease available @ $1750 per month)
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Cable & Internet. Owner pays Water/Trash.
Laundry: N/A
Appliances: Includes Stove, Refrigerator
Parking: 1 off street parking space
No Smoking

Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900 DRE#00935682
YouTube Video URL

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Missouri Street have any available units?
1038 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Missouri Street have?
Some of 1038 Missouri Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Missouri Street is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 1038 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 1038 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Missouri Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University