Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful five bedroom/three bath home has upgraded kitchen appliances with a wide open dining room complemented by a fireplace. Fresh paint & carpet throughout the home as well as newer upgraded tile flooring! There is an attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer with vaulted ceilings in the living room area. The fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of room to play! So close to schools, shopping, dining, public transportation & freeways.