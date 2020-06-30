10347 Azuaga St Unit 83

Amenities

Beautiful 1BR/1BA Condo in Rancho Penasquitos - This beautiful 1BR/1BA condo has been recently upgraded. It has brand new luxury vinyl flooring and new mirrored closet door. Kitchen features new Stainless steel appliances and dinind area next to it. Unit has been freshly painted. Upgraded bathroom vanity and new lighting throughout. Unit has washer/dryer on patio. Spacious living room has a fireplace. The complex features community 2 pools and a fitness center. A must See!!!



1 covered parking space.



Pets ok



Available: January 1st



Water included.



Washer & Dryer in the unit.



For showings or questions about the unit please contact (760) 473-9577



