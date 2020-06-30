All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10347 Azuaga St Unit 83
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

10347 Azuaga St Unit 83

10347 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10347 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Condo in Rancho Penasquitos - This beautiful 1BR/1BA condo has been recently upgraded. It has brand new luxury vinyl flooring and new mirrored closet door. Kitchen features new Stainless steel appliances and dinind area next to it. Unit has been freshly painted. Upgraded bathroom vanity and new lighting throughout. Unit has washer/dryer on patio. Spacious living room has a fireplace. The complex features community 2 pools and a fitness center. A must See!!!

1 covered parking space.

Pets ok

Available: January 1st

Water included.

Washer & Dryer in the unit.

For showings or questions about the unit please contact (760) 473-9577

(RLNE5353200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have any available units?
10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have?
Some of 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 currently offering any rent specials?
10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 is pet friendly.
Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 offer parking?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 offers parking.
Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have a pool?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 has a pool.
Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have accessible units?
No, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10347 Azuaga St Unit 83 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University