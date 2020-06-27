All apartments in San Diego
10347 Azuaga St 83

10347 Azuaga Street · (760) 473-9577
Location

10347 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 83 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Unit 83 Available 08/15/20 Newly upgraded condo in Rancho Penasquitos - Property Id: 183778

Recently upgraded 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Rancho Penasquitos! Brand new luxury vinyl flooring and baseboards, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, new mirrored closet doors, brand new stainless steel appliances and new lighting throughout. Nice size kitchen, dining area, living room, huge master suite with a big closet with built in shelves! Perfect for a single person or couple! The unit has a washer and dryer In unit, patio, fireplace and one covered parking space. Pets ARE allowed with extra deposit!
Easily accessible to 56 and 15 freeway. The complex offers 2 swimming pools and a fitness center. The complex also has tons of guest parking as well!
Please let me know if you need additional information, pictures or would like to view!

*Unit will be ready to be viewed first week of August and ready for move in early August.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10347-azuaga-st-san-diego-ca-unit-83/183778
Property Id 183778

(RLNE5962168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have any available units?
10347 Azuaga St 83 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have?
Some of 10347 Azuaga St 83's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10347 Azuaga St 83 currently offering any rent specials?
10347 Azuaga St 83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 Azuaga St 83 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St 83 is pet friendly.
Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 offer parking?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St 83 offers parking.
Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St 83 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have a pool?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St 83 has a pool.
Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have accessible units?
No, 10347 Azuaga St 83 does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 Azuaga St 83 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10347 Azuaga St 83 has units with dishwashers.
