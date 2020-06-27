10347 Azuaga St 83

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Unit 83 Available 08/15/20 Newly upgraded condo in Rancho Penasquitos - Property Id: 183778



Recently upgraded 1 bed, 1 bath condo in Rancho Penasquitos! Brand new luxury vinyl flooring and baseboards, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, new mirrored closet doors, brand new stainless steel appliances and new lighting throughout. Nice size kitchen, dining area, living room, huge master suite with a big closet with built in shelves! Perfect for a single person or couple! The unit has a washer and dryer In unit, patio, fireplace and one covered parking space. Pets ARE allowed with extra deposit!

Easily accessible to 56 and 15 freeway. The complex offers 2 swimming pools and a fitness center. The complex also has tons of guest parking as well!

Please let me know if you need additional information, pictures or would like to view!



*Unit will be ready to be viewed first week of August and ready for move in early August.

