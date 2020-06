Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Home offers 4 bedrooms with additional bonus room that used as 5th bedroom( living room was converted to the bedroom), family room,kitchen w/ dinning area, laminate flooring throughout the property,swimming pool, spa & extra features. Great location too, away from the busy street & Close to schools, shopping, parks, easy access to I-15 & 805. Contact Agent at (858) 324-4293 for more information and showings.