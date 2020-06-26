All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019

10303 Mesa Madera Drive

10303 Mesa Madera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10303 Mesa Madera Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming Scripps Ranch Home - This single-story home in Scripps Ranch has central air conditioning, carpet and vinyl flooring, 2-car attached garage, laundry room with hookups and pantry. Other features include vaulted ceilings in extra-large living room, separate family room with wet bar and fireplace, dining area and big kitchen with beautiful oak cabinetry, tile counter-tops and all appliances including electric stove-oven, AND stainless steel dishwasher, Large Master bedroom has walk-in closet and spacious mirrored closet while additional bedrooms all have mirrored closets. Both Master Bath and hall bath have dual-sink vanity. Master Bath has a garden tub and separate shower enclosure while hall bath has tub-shower combination. Back yard is easy-care gravel design with hanging plants and auto-drip system. Small dog allowed with restrictions, no cats. Gardener included.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5055813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have any available units?
10303 Mesa Madera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have?
Some of 10303 Mesa Madera Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 Mesa Madera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Mesa Madera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Mesa Madera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive offers parking.
Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have a pool?
No, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have accessible units?
No, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Mesa Madera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10303 Mesa Madera Drive has units with dishwashers.
