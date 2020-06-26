10303 Mesa Madera Drive

Amenities
Charming Scripps Ranch Home - This single-story home in Scripps Ranch has central air conditioning, carpet and vinyl flooring, 2-car attached garage, laundry room with hookups and pantry. Other features include vaulted ceilings in extra-large living room, separate family room with wet bar and fireplace, dining area and big kitchen with beautiful oak cabinetry, tile counter-tops and all appliances including electric stove-oven, AND stainless steel dishwasher, Large Master bedroom has walk-in closet and spacious mirrored closet while additional bedrooms all have mirrored closets. Both Master Bath and hall bath have dual-sink vanity. Master Bath has a garden tub and separate shower enclosure while hall bath has tub-shower combination. Back yard is easy-care gravel design with hanging plants and auto-drip system. Small dog allowed with restrictions, no cats. Gardener included.
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
No Cats Allowed
