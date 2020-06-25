Amenities

10275 Gumbark Place Available 06/15/20 Scripps Ranch Gem - A large single-family home in a beautiful Scripps Ranch setting, a two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home, with large back yard. Enter through wooden gates and a door with beveled glass windows to a vaulted ceiling entry and stairway to the second floor. Immediately step down into large living room with sliding glass windows to the back yard, and spacious dining room and kitchen area. Kitchen is appointed with General Electric stainless-steel appliances, gas range top, oven, microwave, refrigerator, double sink, full cabinetry, recessed lighting, large windows with access to natural light, and sliding glass doors to back yard area. The countertop island is ideal for meal preparation and as an eat-in area. Entire first floor is tiled throughout, including a large family/playroom or office space with back yard access through sliding glass doors, a guest bath, coat closet, and garage. Up-stairs, the Master bedroom has on-suite and ceiling fan with large closet. Three other upstairs bedrooms use the hall bathroom with the fourth bedroom accessing the outdoor balcony overlooking the back yard. The backyard deck is tiled suited for entertaining, with a portion in lawn and slope area. The home is air conditioned and has solar electric panels on the roof.



Tenant has the option to transfer access to the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racket Club, however there may be a fee to do so.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, and phone.



For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



