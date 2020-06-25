All apartments in San Diego
10275 Gumbark Place

10275 Gumbark Place · No Longer Available
Location

10275 Gumbark Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
10275 Gumbark Place Available 06/15/20 Scripps Ranch Gem - A large single-family home in a beautiful Scripps Ranch setting, a two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home, with large back yard. Enter through wooden gates and a door with beveled glass windows to a vaulted ceiling entry and stairway to the second floor. Immediately step down into large living room with sliding glass windows to the back yard, and spacious dining room and kitchen area. Kitchen is appointed with General Electric stainless-steel appliances, gas range top, oven, microwave, refrigerator, double sink, full cabinetry, recessed lighting, large windows with access to natural light, and sliding glass doors to back yard area. The countertop island is ideal for meal preparation and as an eat-in area. Entire first floor is tiled throughout, including a large family/playroom or office space with back yard access through sliding glass doors, a guest bath, coat closet, and garage. Up-stairs, the Master bedroom has on-suite and ceiling fan with large closet. Three other upstairs bedrooms use the hall bathroom with the fourth bedroom accessing the outdoor balcony overlooking the back yard. The backyard deck is tiled suited for entertaining, with a portion in lawn and slope area. The home is air conditioned and has solar electric panels on the roof.

Tenant has the option to transfer access to the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racket Club, however there may be a fee to do so.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, and phone.

For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, text or call (858) 357-5135.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4853035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 Gumbark Place have any available units?
10275 Gumbark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10275 Gumbark Place have?
Some of 10275 Gumbark Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10275 Gumbark Place currently offering any rent specials?
10275 Gumbark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 Gumbark Place pet-friendly?
No, 10275 Gumbark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10275 Gumbark Place offer parking?
Yes, 10275 Gumbark Place offers parking.
Does 10275 Gumbark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10275 Gumbark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 Gumbark Place have a pool?
Yes, 10275 Gumbark Place has a pool.
Does 10275 Gumbark Place have accessible units?
No, 10275 Gumbark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 Gumbark Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 Gumbark Place does not have units with dishwashers.
