All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10166 Caminito Mulege.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10166 Caminito Mulege
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

10166 Caminito Mulege

10166 Caminito Mulege · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10166 Caminito Mulege, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10166 Caminito Mulege Available 09/23/19 Best Deal for a 4 bedroom 2 baths townhome! - Well maintained community with sparkling pool

Centrally located and Parks, Miramar College, and school
and the shopping district on Mira Mesa Blvd is just down the street

1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the first level and
3 bedrooms 1 bath is on the 2nd floor
Whole 1st floor is with tiles and
2nd floor is with laminated with wood looking flooring - no carpet
Huge Living room with sliding door to the huge patio area
Patio area is all fenced in with an attached laundry room
Upgraded Kitchen with plenty of counter space
Breakfast bar is just another eating area for your breakfast or snack time
You will enjoy the cooking in the updated kitchen
Whole house is bright and airy!

You have to see the appreciate all amenities offered.
Call today to schedule your showing time.
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

(RLNE2044643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 Caminito Mulege have any available units?
10166 Caminito Mulege doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10166 Caminito Mulege have?
Some of 10166 Caminito Mulege's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 Caminito Mulege currently offering any rent specials?
10166 Caminito Mulege is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 Caminito Mulege pet-friendly?
Yes, 10166 Caminito Mulege is pet friendly.
Does 10166 Caminito Mulege offer parking?
No, 10166 Caminito Mulege does not offer parking.
Does 10166 Caminito Mulege have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 Caminito Mulege does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 Caminito Mulege have a pool?
Yes, 10166 Caminito Mulege has a pool.
Does 10166 Caminito Mulege have accessible units?
No, 10166 Caminito Mulege does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 Caminito Mulege have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10166 Caminito Mulege has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University