Amenities
10166 Caminito Mulege Available 09/23/19 Best Deal for a 4 bedroom 2 baths townhome! - Well maintained community with sparkling pool
Centrally located and Parks, Miramar College, and school
and the shopping district on Mira Mesa Blvd is just down the street
1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the first level and
3 bedrooms 1 bath is on the 2nd floor
Whole 1st floor is with tiles and
2nd floor is with laminated with wood looking flooring - no carpet
Huge Living room with sliding door to the huge patio area
Patio area is all fenced in with an attached laundry room
Upgraded Kitchen with plenty of counter space
Breakfast bar is just another eating area for your breakfast or snack time
You will enjoy the cooking in the updated kitchen
Whole house is bright and airy!
You have to see the appreciate all amenities offered.
Call today to schedule your showing time.
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*
(RLNE2044643)