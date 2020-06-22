All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10116 Caminito Zar

10116 Caminito Zar · No Longer Available
Location

10116 Caminito Zar, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
3-BEDROOM TOWNHOME NEAR LAKE MIRAMAR! - WOW! You will fall in love with this lovely town home. Located in a great complex with a park-like setting, expansive grassy areas & featuring 2 pools & hot tub. This two story unit features 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered) & additional guest parking. Large open living/dining room area, granite countertop and a center island to make cooking easy. Spacious private patio, perfect for bbq! Centrally located, close to Lake Miramar, w/ easy access to I-15. Don't wait, come take a look, call us at 619-746-6547 ext 105.

(RLNE4544533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 Caminito Zar have any available units?
10116 Caminito Zar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10116 Caminito Zar have?
Some of 10116 Caminito Zar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 Caminito Zar currently offering any rent specials?
10116 Caminito Zar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 Caminito Zar pet-friendly?
Yes, 10116 Caminito Zar is pet friendly.
Does 10116 Caminito Zar offer parking?
Yes, 10116 Caminito Zar does offer parking.
Does 10116 Caminito Zar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10116 Caminito Zar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 Caminito Zar have a pool?
Yes, 10116 Caminito Zar has a pool.
Does 10116 Caminito Zar have accessible units?
No, 10116 Caminito Zar does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 Caminito Zar have units with dishwashers?
No, 10116 Caminito Zar does not have units with dishwashers.
