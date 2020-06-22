10116 Caminito Zar

Amenities

3-BEDROOM TOWNHOME NEAR LAKE MIRAMAR! - WOW! You will fall in love with this lovely town home. Located in a great complex with a park-like setting, expansive grassy areas & featuring 2 pools & hot tub. This two story unit features 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 assigned parking spaces (1 covered) & additional guest parking. Large open living/dining room area, granite countertop and a center island to make cooking easy. Spacious private patio, perfect for bbq! Centrally located, close to Lake Miramar, w/ easy access to I-15. Don't wait, come take a look, call us at 619-746-6547 ext 105.



