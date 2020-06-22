All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

4748 67th St

4748 67th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4748 67th Street, Sacramento, CA 95820
Colonial Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 4748 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Lovely, Large 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW in Private Community

This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome is located in the Colonial Village North part of Sacramento, just off 65th Street Expressway and 21st Avenue. This small, somewhat secluded townhome community has easy access to Hwy. 50, and is close to lots of retail options in the Tahoe Park East neighborhood, including Target and several restaurants.

The two-story home includes a wood burning fireplace, central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups inside the home, a large 2-car garage, plus an additional exterior reserved parking space. From the sliding glass door, you can enjoy your private backyard area as well.

The kitchen includes an electric stove/range, refrigerator, dishwasher,

4748 67th St is close Hiram W. Johnson High School, Milano Pizza, Village Drive-in, 21st Avenue Parkway, New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary School, Jimboy's Tacos, West Campus High School, Lawrence Playground, La Superior Mercados with easy access to 99 and just a 17 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat fee of $75 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5894394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

