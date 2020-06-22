Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Lovely, Large 2 Bedroom Townhome Available NOW in Private Community



This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome is located in the Colonial Village North part of Sacramento, just off 65th Street Expressway and 21st Avenue. This small, somewhat secluded townhome community has easy access to Hwy. 50, and is close to lots of retail options in the Tahoe Park East neighborhood, including Target and several restaurants.



The two-story home includes a wood burning fireplace, central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups inside the home, a large 2-car garage, plus an additional exterior reserved parking space. From the sliding glass door, you can enjoy your private backyard area as well.



The kitchen includes an electric stove/range, refrigerator, dishwasher,



4748 67th St is close Hiram W. Johnson High School, Milano Pizza, Village Drive-in, 21st Avenue Parkway, New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary School, Jimboy's Tacos, West Campus High School, Lawrence Playground, La Superior Mercados with easy access to 99 and just a 17 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat fee of $75 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5894394)