109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
South Natomas
34 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1028 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Natomas Creek
13 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1246 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Duarte
5 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Midtown
5 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
RP Sports Compex
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1109 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Glenwood Meadows
11 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Metro Center
12 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
15 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Haggin Park
2 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
884 sqft
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Sacramento
2 Units Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1273 sqft
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex. New carpet and linoleum flooring, vertical blinds, and modern light fixtures just installed.

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
3951 D Street
3951 D Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/vVzUwtXrd4M Completely remodeled single family home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms! Beautiful kitchen & laundry in the heart of East Sacramento.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pocket
1 Unit Available
7927 Collins Isle Lane
7927 Collins Isle Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! - Beautiful Pocket Area Home 1 block from the Greenhaven Lake and Garcia Bend Parkway! This 1-level home has 2 bedrooms with a den or office space, large kitchen/living great

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
480 Lug Ln
480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1009 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638 Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Poverty Ridge
1 Unit Available
2038 20th St
2038 20th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1320 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House Located in Tapestri Square in Midtown. This home features an open floor plan and an overabundance of natural light in every room.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

