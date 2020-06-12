110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Alhambra Triangle
21 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Sacramento
15 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
RP Sports Compex
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1028 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Natomas Creek
13 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1246 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
Duarte
5 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midtown
5 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
1109 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Glenwood Meadows
11 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Metro Center
12 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
15 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Sacramento
2 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Pocket
9 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

