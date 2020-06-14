Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sacramento renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pocket
2 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
51 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Midtown
5 Units Available
Legado de Ravel Apartment Homes
1520 16th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Luxury community of mid-rise buildings located in the Midtown district of Downtown. One- and two-bedroom homes with designer appliances, washer/dryer and more. Community has fine dining, central heat and air and on-site staff.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Campus Commons
7 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1226 sqft
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pocket
9 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downtown Sacramento
2 Units Available
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1273 sqft
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gardenland
1 Unit Available
440 Cleveland Avenue Unit A
440 Cleveland Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1011 26th Street Unit "A"
1011 26th St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
MIDTOWN Victorian 1 Bed 1 Bath with Parking! - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Flat located in MIDTOWN! Lower level vintage victorian era charm featuring a large wrap around kitchen, edwardian beam ceilings and ample closet space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
3109 C Street
3109 C Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
958 sqft
Cozy East Sacramento Home with a roomy kitchen. - Exceptional McKinley park 2 bedroom 1 bath with a ton of charm.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4371 3rd Avenue
4371 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
856 sqft
4371 3rd Avenue Available 07/01/20 Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Alkali Flat
1 Unit Available
1002 Mud Pie Lane
1002 Mud Pie Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1818 sqft
Brand New Home *Move in Special of 1/2 off the first month rent. - *Move in Special of 1/2 off the first month rent. Stunning BRAND NEW home in amazing neighborhood. The Creamery is Downtown living at its finest.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pocket
1 Unit Available
7 Cache River Circle
7 Cache River Circle, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Charming and Beautiful House in Pocket area - Spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Pocket Area All hardwood floors Central Heat and Air . Great condition. Very Spacious Open Floor Plan Fully Fenced Yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
95 Aiken Way
95 Aiken Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Cute Home - This super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a 1 car garage, gas stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors, and covered patio with nice yard. For more information like our rental requirements and application process please visit us at www.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
New Era Park
1 Unit Available
300 23rd Street
300 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
878 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/UUdBWyMMZFI *Call agent Ben at (916) 789 - 3503 for any questions you have regarding this property. Beautiful 2 bedroom property located in Midtown Sacramento.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
3950 T Street
3950 T Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1491 sqft
This home is located in the classic tree-lined Elmhurst neighborhood, approximately 1491 square feet with a living room, dining area, office space, loft, carpet, hardwood floors, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room w/ hook-ups, heating,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
East Sacramento
1 Unit Available
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Southside Park
1 Unit Available
1115 W Street
1115 W Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
SCAM ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, Facebook, or any other site with different contact information, please notify our office as it is a scam and fraudulent ad.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
California State University-Sacramento
1 Unit Available
5911 NEWMAN COURT #1
5911 Newman Court, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
744 sqft
Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo!!! - Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Condo is located in CSUS! Private gated complex. New grey hardwood floors, counter tops, paint and stainless steal appliances. Beautiful fire place for those cold nights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poverty Ridge
1 Unit Available
2318 S St
2318 S St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
Traditional Charm1000 sq ft Midtown -Avail NOW - Property Id: 227645 VINTAGE in the HEART of MIDTOWN. Beautiful, original hardwood throughout! Formal dining, darling kitchen and full laundry room with washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
2310 I St Apt 1
2310 I Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
706 sqft
Charm at this One Bedroom with Bonus Room located in the Heart Of Midtown. This downstairs one-bedroom apartment with an option to make into two-bedroom has classic Sacramento appeal.
City Guide for Sacramento, CA

There's something about the weather that everybody loves / They call it the Indian spring of Sacramento / And when the sun is up in the sky / The wind is blowing by the riverside, most every day." (-Middle Of The Road, "Sacramento")

A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).

Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sacramento, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sacramento renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

