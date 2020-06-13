Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

61 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sundance Lake
10 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pocket
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
South Rosemont
6 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Arcade Village
3 Units Available
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Natomas Crossing
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Natomas Crossing
24 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pocket
4 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently offering 2 months free rent on a 15 mo lease, 1 month free rent on a 12-14 mo lease and flexible lease terms as short as 6 months! Move ins available through June.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

