Last updated June 13 2020

102 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 13
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 13
Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
South Natomas
11 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1043 sqft
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13
$
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Last updated June 13
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1290 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Last updated June 13
Boulevard Park
2 Units Available
Governor's Corner
1600 H St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the urban area of Midtown, near the Arts District. Apartment amenities include concrete flooring, skyline views and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include gated access and ample storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Last updated June 12
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Last updated June 12
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,993
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Last updated June 13
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
Last updated June 12
$
Natomas Crossing
Contact for Availability
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1126 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Last updated June 13
Natomas Crossing
24 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Last updated June 13
Pocket
4 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13
Northrup
8 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Last updated June 13
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Last updated June 13
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sacramento, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sacramento renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

