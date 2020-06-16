Amenities
Traditional Charm1000 sq ft Midtown -Avail NOW - Property Id: 227645
VINTAGE in the HEART of MIDTOWN. Beautiful, original hardwood throughout! Formal dining, darling kitchen and full laundry room with washer/dryer in unit. Living room has a hidden murphy bed! Tons of storage. CONSIDER this ONE bedroom with more room for living!
Updated lighting. Split heat/air, dual pane windows, and quality security doors. You are so close to the light rail, coffee shops, bar, restaurants, coop and biking. Wonderful location all the way around. You must see to appreciate. Available NOW for viewing and occupancy.
