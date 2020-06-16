All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 2318 S St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2318 S St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2318 S St

2318 S St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2318 S St, Sacramento, CA 95816
Poverty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Traditional Charm1000 sq ft Midtown -Avail NOW - Property Id: 227645

VINTAGE in the HEART of MIDTOWN. Beautiful, original hardwood throughout! Formal dining, darling kitchen and full laundry room with washer/dryer in unit. Living room has a hidden murphy bed! Tons of storage. CONSIDER this ONE bedroom with more room for living!
Updated lighting. Split heat/air, dual pane windows, and quality security doors. You are so close to the light rail, coffee shops, bar, restaurants, coop and biking. Wonderful location all the way around. You must see to appreciate. Available NOW for viewing and occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227645
Property Id 227645

(RLNE5742187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 S St have any available units?
2318 S St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 S St have?
Some of 2318 S St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 S St currently offering any rent specials?
2318 S St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 S St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 S St is pet friendly.
Does 2318 S St offer parking?
No, 2318 S St does not offer parking.
Does 2318 S St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 S St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 S St have a pool?
No, 2318 S St does not have a pool.
Does 2318 S St have accessible units?
No, 2318 S St does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 S St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 S St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd
Sacramento, CA 95864
1801L
1123 18th St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
The Angelino
4801 J St
Sacramento, CA 95819
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95815

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University