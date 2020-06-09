All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1325 W Sutter Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1325 W Sutter Walk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1325 W Sutter Walk

1325 W Sutter Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Midtown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1325 W Sutter Walk, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919

Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area. Granite tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting in kitchen. Contemporary pendant lighting in dining area. Laminate, carpet and tile flooring. Plantation shutters through out. Front porch to enjoy morning coffee or evening BBQ. Stackable washer/dryer upstairs. Tri-level entry from 1 car garage with gated access to the alley. Please be sure to watch the virtual tour. Tenant pays $147 flat monthly fee for water, sewer. Owner pays HOA and garbage. Call Paula 916-588-8167 for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289919
Property Id 289919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 W Sutter Walk have any available units?
1325 W Sutter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 W Sutter Walk have?
Some of 1325 W Sutter Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 W Sutter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1325 W Sutter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 W Sutter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1325 W Sutter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1325 W Sutter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1325 W Sutter Walk offers parking.
Does 1325 W Sutter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 W Sutter Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 W Sutter Walk have a pool?
No, 1325 W Sutter Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1325 W Sutter Walk have accessible units?
No, 1325 W Sutter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 W Sutter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 W Sutter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95835
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr
Sacramento, CA 95841
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconiesSacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CA
Fairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CA
Folsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketMidtownSouth Natomas
Valley Hi North LagunaGreenhavenDowntown Sacramento
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University