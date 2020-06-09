1325 W Sutter Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath Sutter Townhome - Property Id: 289919



Fabulous Location! This home has 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths with a modern concept living, dining, kitchen area. Granite tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting in kitchen. Contemporary pendant lighting in dining area. Laminate, carpet and tile flooring. Plantation shutters through out. Front porch to enjoy morning coffee or evening BBQ. Stackable washer/dryer upstairs. Tri-level entry from 1 car garage with gated access to the alley. Please be sure to watch the virtual tour. Tenant pays $147 flat monthly fee for water, sewer. Owner pays HOA and garbage. Call Paula 916-588-8167 for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289919

Property Id 289919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858877)