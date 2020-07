Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage media room cc payments e-payments guest suite internet access lobby online portal

Fremont Mews is a landmark of urban design, located in downtown Sacramento offering pet-friendly studio, 1 and 2-bedroom flats with designer stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every home. Fremont Mews Sacramento, CA apartments are close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping, dining, museums, theaters and much more. Your search for the perfect downtown Sacramento apartment ends at Fremont Mews where luxury meets accessibility! Call today to schedule your tour!