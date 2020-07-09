All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM

648 North Mentor Avenue

648 North Mentor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

648 North Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have any available units?
648 North Mentor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 648 North Mentor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 North Mentor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 North Mentor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue offer parking?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 North Mentor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 North Mentor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

