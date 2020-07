Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013. Old Town Pasadena provides the ideal community in which to live, work, and play. We are surrounded by incredible shopping, award-winning restaurants, renowned museums, gardens, eclectic nightlife, and we are truly the City of Roses, featuring the yearly Rose Bowl located just a block away! Brookmore Apartments has a touch of everything you need to make Pasadena your new home.