467 N Marengo Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Pasadena Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 162726



This unit available for rent is a one bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit comes with high ceilings, flooring (hand crafted tiles, laminated floors), laundry hookups, granite countertops and cherry cabinets, central AC/heating, you name it! Our property also provides on site parking for the unit and the gorgeous unit is just minutes away and walking distance from old town Pasadena, the metro station, city hall, bus stops, and freeway entrances. In addition, the town offers alluring shops and restaurants from cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and gyms (just to name a few) they are all nearby! Don't miss the opportunity on living in this gorgeous home! If you are interested in living in a beautifully remodeled unit in the great city of Pasadena, or have any questions please do not hesitate on giving us a call or sending an e-mail! 8183970304

No Dogs Allowed



