All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 467 N Marengo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
467 N Marengo Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

467 N Marengo Ave

467 North Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

467 North Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Pasadena Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 162726

This unit available for rent is a one bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit comes with high ceilings, flooring (hand crafted tiles, laminated floors), laundry hookups, granite countertops and cherry cabinets, central AC/heating, you name it! Our property also provides on site parking for the unit and the gorgeous unit is just minutes away and walking distance from old town Pasadena, the metro station, city hall, bus stops, and freeway entrances. In addition, the town offers alluring shops and restaurants from cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and gyms (just to name a few) they are all nearby! Don't miss the opportunity on living in this gorgeous home! If you are interested in living in a beautifully remodeled unit in the great city of Pasadena, or have any questions please do not hesitate on giving us a call or sending an e-mail! 8183970304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162726p
Property Id 162726

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5184238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 N Marengo Ave have any available units?
467 N Marengo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 N Marengo Ave have?
Some of 467 N Marengo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 N Marengo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
467 N Marengo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 N Marengo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 467 N Marengo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 467 N Marengo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 467 N Marengo Ave offers parking.
Does 467 N Marengo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 N Marengo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 N Marengo Ave have a pool?
No, 467 N Marengo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 467 N Marengo Ave have accessible units?
No, 467 N Marengo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 467 N Marengo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 N Marengo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton