Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
2418 Mohawk Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2418 Mohawk Street
2418 Mohawk Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2418 Mohawk Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have any available units?
2418 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2418 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street offer parking?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Mohawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Mohawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
