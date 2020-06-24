All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 340 South Olive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
340 South Olive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

340 South Olive

340 S Olive St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

340 S Olive St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4740128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 South Olive have any available units?
340 South Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 340 South Olive currently offering any rent specials?
340 South Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 South Olive pet-friendly?
No, 340 South Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 340 South Olive offer parking?
No, 340 South Olive does not offer parking.
Does 340 South Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 South Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 South Olive have a pool?
No, 340 South Olive does not have a pool.
Does 340 South Olive have accessible units?
No, 340 South Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 South Olive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 South Olive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 South Olive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 South Olive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles