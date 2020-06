Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located on the edge of the Old Towne Orange area, this updated modern interior home has all the upgrades for an Old Towne Home. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen with new cabinitry. Three bathrooms and three bedrooms for plenty of space. Hardwood floors. Updated bathrooms with pedestal sinks. Plenty of Storage space. This is a must see for living in Old Towne.