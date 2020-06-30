All apartments in Orange
338 E Meats Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

338 E Meats Avenue

338 East Meats Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

338 East Meats Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful upper unit. The rental amount includes water, trash, and gas. One enclosed, shared garage and one assigned parking space. Convenient shared laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E Meats Avenue have any available units?
338 E Meats Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 338 E Meats Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 E Meats Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E Meats Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 E Meats Avenue offers parking.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue have a pool?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 E Meats Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 E Meats Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

